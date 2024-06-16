Car snatched with baby in backseat in NYC: NYPD

Car snatched with baby in backseat in NYC: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman’s car was taken in the Bronx with a 6-month-old baby still in the backseat, according to the NYPD.

The woman left her minivan running near East 146th Street and Third Avenue when it was snatched around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. A 6-month-old baby was inside, according to police.

More Crime News

Police said the baby was found safe shortly after, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.