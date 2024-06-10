Car slams into Troy home; At least 1 person in custody

At least one person is in custody after a car crashed into a Troy home while running from state troopers.

The crash was reported on Carriage Crossing Way, just off of State Route 41, around 9:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our New Center 7 crew on the scene that the car involved ran from a traffic stop on Interstate 75 before the crash.

One person who ran from the crash scene was taken into custody, according to the trooper on the scene.

Pictures from the scene showed damage to the side of the house and a window. One of the car’s tires was stuck in the side of the house as well.

At this time, it’s unknown if anyone was hurt or if anyone else was inside the car when it crashed.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to update this story.