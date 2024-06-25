Car slams into porch in Port Vue

A car slammed into a porch in Port Vue Tuesday.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to Burbridge Street at 11:40 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw damage to the corner of the porch.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt in the crash.

