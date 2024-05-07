Car slams into Little Ferry school for adults with developmental disabilities

A car driven by a teacher slammed into the side of a school for adults with developmental disabilities in Little Ferry on Tuesday.

The teacher was parking her 2017 Honda Civic outside of The New Jersey Expanding Capabilities Center on Chamberlain Road in Little Ferry when her brakes failed causing her to strike the building, according to the Little Ferry Chief of Police James Walters.

There were students in the classroom at the time, but they were away from the window and there were no injuries, Walters said.

A 2017 Honda Civic slammed into the side of the New Jersey Expanding Capabilities Center in Little Ferry on Tuesday, May 7.

Some damage could be seen to the windows where the car struck the building.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Little Ferry NJ teacher slams car into school for adults