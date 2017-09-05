Car Slams Into 3 People On Massachusetts Sidewalk (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Three pedestrians in Waltham, Massachusetts, were taken to a hospital on Saturday when an SUV jumped a curb and slammed into them in a frightening scene caught on video.

“I was cutting hair and all I heard was ’boom!′ I come out to look and the car was all over the people,” barber shop owner Giordano DePena, whose surveillance cameras caught the footage, told Fox 25 Boston.

A local edition of Patch.com reported that two men, ages 59 and 22, and a woman, 55, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

Horrific surveillance video of an SUV hitting 3 pedestrians in #Waltham, not once but TWICE! Thankfully they will all survive! @boston25pic.twitter.com/gLCbx8lIlT — Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) September 2, 2017

Fox 25 said all three are expected to recover.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, has not been publicly named.

The local CBS station said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials told the station that alcohol and speed were not factors.

“It was really scary, it was extremely painful,” a witness identified only as Terry told the station. “That must be a miracle for them not being hurt.”

A similar scene unfolded a couple of states over on Monday when a car plowed into a group of pedestrians in Brooklyn, New York in a hit-and-run caught on video.

“I heard like a real loud bang,” Evelyn Rivera, who was in her kitchen at the time, told CBS New York. “It sounded more like an explosion.”

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the station said.

The driver was caught several blocks away and arrested.

WPIX said the driver was reportedly drunk, and charges are pending.