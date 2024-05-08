Car sinks into mud after hitting fire hydrant in west Phoenix

A car in west Phoenix slowly submerged into a sinkhole after crashing and hitting a fire hydrant Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near 75th and Virginia Avenues, close to the Desert Sky Mall, according to Phoenix police. One driver hit a fire hydrant and water flooded the intersection.

Officials said a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One car began to submerge into a muddy sinkhole that had been formed from the water eruption. The other vehicle appeared to have heavy damage to the front.

Police were investigating what led up to the crash.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Car crash near Desert Sky Mall leaves car in sinkhole