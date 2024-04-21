Car show raises funds for Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rows of classic and hot-rod cars lined the parking lot of New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial for a good cause.

The 9th Annual Car Show benefiting “Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico” kicked off early Sunday morning.

All the funds from the events support the mission of Honor Flight, which sends 31 veterans to Washington, DC, to see monuments and memorials dedicated to those who have served.

This year’s ‘Honor Flight Trip’ will be June 19 through 21.

