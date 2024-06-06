Car seen ‘dangling’ from Charlotte parking garage

CHARLOTTE (WJZY) – Emergency crews in Charlotte, North Carolina, were on the scene of an accident Thursday morning after a vehicle was seen hanging out of an upper parking deck in the city’s business district.

(WJZY)

(WJZY)

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at a parking structure near the intersection of W 6th Street and North Church Street in uptown Charlotte. The city’s fire officials promptly closed off traffic at the intersection and urged drivers to avoid the area, warning of “significant delays.”

Nexstar’s WJZY learned that medical services had not been called to the scene. No one was injured in the accident, the station reported.

What does it mean when your car needs ‘blinker fluid’?

The Charlotte Fire Department later confirmed the vehicle, which was “dangling from the 6th floor” of the parking deck, had been stabilized after “tireless efforts by all.” They also indicated the car was unoccupied when it was stabilized, but did not indicate whether it was occupied when it breached the outer wall. The did not provide details on the cause of the incident.

“CMPD will be investigating the accident,” fire officials said.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.