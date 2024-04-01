Car runs Rock Hill bicyclist off the road, shoots him and drives away, SC police say

Rock Hill police are investigating after a bicyclist was shot in the street during an argument with a car driver who allegedly ran the cyclist off the road.

Officers found the victim, a 29-year-old man, shot in the leg on Lucas Street Friday night around 8:45 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Lucas Street is a block west of Glencairn Garden, north of College Avenue.

The bicyclist told police he was heading home from work when a dark colored sedan ran the bicycle off the road, leading to an argument between the two men, according to a written statement from the police department. The victim told police the car driver shot him before driving off, police said.

The victim was treated at Piedmont Medical Center hospital and released.

Detectives are working the case but no arrests had been made as of Monday, Chavis said.