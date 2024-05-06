Car runs off road and crashes into tree, killing South Carolina man, officials say

A South Carolina man was killed Saturday when the car he was driving crashed into a tree, officials said.

Davon Higgins, a 28-year-old North Charleston resident was the driver, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8:15 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Higgins was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger south on Cypress Gardens Road, according to Glover. At the intersection with Bushy Park Road the car ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Glover said. That’s in the Moncks Corner area, between Chicken Creek and the Cooper River, about 25 miles north of Charleston.

Higgins died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Glover said Higgins was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if Higgins was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the coroner’s office said it, along with the Highway Patrol, are continuing to investigate the crash.

Through last Tuesday, 289 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least nine people have died in Berkeley County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 60 crash-related deaths in the county in 2023, DPS reported.