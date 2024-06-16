Car rolls off cliff on Highway 92

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Authorities received a call this morning from a driver trapped in their car after rolling off a 150-foot cliff off Highway 92 near mile marker 33.

Colorado State Patrol, Plateau Valley Fire, and Mesa County Search and Rescue responded and were able to retrieve the driver and dog from the car.

The driver was care flighted by helicopter to the hospital.

The accident is being investigated by state patrol.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.