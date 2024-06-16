Car rolling downhill kills Napa County woman: CHP

(BCN) – A 48-year-old Napa County woman was killed when she tried to stop her parked vehicle from rolling backward down an incline, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Munkyoung Kim was knocked to the ground and suffered major injuries about 5:45 p.m. Friday in Angwin, east of the Napa Valley.

Kim had parked her white 2017 Honda on a sloped driveway in front of her home in the 100 block of White Cottage Road North and walked around to the passenger side when the vehicle began to roll backward, the highway patrol said.

Kim reached into the Honda in an attempt to stop it but was knocked down by the moving vehicle, according to the CHP. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old backseat passenger was unsuccessful in stopping the rolling vehicle, which struck a tree adjacent to the driveway. He was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation, CHP said.

