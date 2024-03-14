Car pulled from Illinois river could help solve cold case. Here's what we know

While it could take weeks, even months, before investigators determine the identity of the skeletal remains found inside a car that is tied to the 1976 disappearance of two northern Illinois men, the case continues to beg questions.

Who were Everett Hawley and Clarence Owens? When were they last seen? And where were they headed when they disappeared?

Here's what we know about the case.

Who were Everett Hawley and Clarence Owens?

Everett Hawley was 72 and a resident of Stockton, Illinois. Owens was 65 and lived in Freeport. They were good friends and business partners in the field of real estate. Both were family men. Hawley's wife name was Etha. They had one son Owens was divorced and had three sons.

Hawley, the former manager of the Federal Land Bank Association in Freeport, was 6-feet-6-inches and weighed about 250 pounds. Owens was about 5-feet-8 and 200 pounds. Most in town still refer to Owens by his childhood nickname "Jum," short for Jumbo. He worked his entire life in real estate and land development.

More: Could this be the end of one of the Rockford area's most puzzling mysteries?

When did Hawley and Owens disappear?

Hawley and Owens were last seen Feb. 19, 1976.

Where were they last seen?

The two men attended a late-morning political rally for gubernatorial candidate James R. Thompson in downtown Pecatonica, had pie and coffee at a nearby cafe, stopped at a farm auction west of Byron in Ogle County and were planning to do a land appraisal near German Valley in Stephenson County but never showed up.

Who saw them last?

Hawley and Owens were spotted at the old Leo Borgmann farm on Pecatonica Road between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Feb. 19, 1976. Witnesses reported seeing the men there walking the grounds.

Just before that, Owens and Hawley stopped by Owens' son's home in Pecatonica. Owens' son, Jim, wasn't home. The men spoke briefly with Jim's wife, Donna.

What were they driving?

Owens was driving that day. He owned a gold 1966 Chevrolet Impala. For nearly 50 years, the car was never spotted. It wasn't resold or relicensed.

When were they reported missing?

The families of Owens and Hawley reported them missing the morning of Feb. 20, 1976. Because both men were well known in the Pecatonica area and had no known enemies, authorities initially believed they would return before long. When they failed to do so, a large search involving several police and fire agencies was conducted but turned up nothing.

Were there any clues in the case?

The only notable clue over the years has been the fact there has been no activity in either Owens or Hawley's bank account after they were last seen. There was at least one sighting of a gold sedan. And a pair of horn-rimmed glasses similar to those worn by Clarence Owens were found alongside an area road. The car sighting did not check out. The lenses on the glasses found on the roadside did not match Owens's prescription.

What happened Monday?

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, crews used a crane to pull a 1966 Chevrolet Impala sedan from the Pecatonica River near the corner of East First and Washington streets in Pecatonica. Fishermen spotted the vehicle at the bottom of the river using a sonar fish finder a few days earlier. Police say they quickly confirmed that it was the Impala owned by Clarence Owens by verifying its gold paint at a local body shop.

Was other evidence found?

Authorities say more than 100 human bones belonging to two people were recovered when the car was pulled out of the river, including at least one femur and a temporal bone. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Winnebago County Coroner's Officers are now in the process of identifying the remains. The search for more bones is currently underway.

More: Skeletal remains found in car linked to Illinois cold case. Here's what we know.

Were there any other clues found in the car?

Although details are scant, investigators reported Wednesday that various personal items were recovered from the Impala, items they hope will help them identify the skeletal remains.

Is the case being treated as a homicide?

The disappearance of Clarence Owens and Everett Hawley is still being treated as a missing persons case. It will remain a missing persons case until the remains are positively identified as those of Owens and Hawley and a cause and manner of death are determined.

Are police seeking help from the public?

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Clarence Owens and Everett Hawley is urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-319-6400.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford-area police looked for two men, their car for nearly 48 years