Car plunges 1,000 feet off cliff above Columbia River in Eastern WA. 1 person died

A car plunged 1,000 feet off a cliff near the Columbia River, killing the driver, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was spotted about 3 p.m. Saturday on a shale slide about 100 feet from the shore of the Columbia River near Crescent Bar, which is just east of Quincy, WA, and about 80 miles upriver from the Tri-Cities.

The car appeared to have driven off Ancient Lakes Road and over the cliff Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responders used a boat to reach the area below the cliff and then climbed up the shale slide to reach the crashed car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison was working to confirm the identity of the driver and notify family Saturday evening. An autopsy is planned.