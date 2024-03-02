Car plows through DeKalb County house, leaving behind massive amount of damage
A family is assessing the damage to their house after officials say a car plowed through the structure.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that officers recieved reports of a crash at a home on Creekford Drive early Saturday.
Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin saw a large hole in the Creekford Drive house and a car with extensive damage.
According to the investigation, the driver of the car left the scene before police arrived.
Residents told Griffin they were home at the time and felt the entire house shake when the car plowed through the wall.
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.
