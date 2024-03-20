Car of missing California woman found abandoned in Arizona desert, cops say

A car belonging to a 27-year-old California woman missing since Feb. 28 has been found in the Arizona desert, authorities reported.

Amanda Nenigar was last seen in Blythe, east of Joshua Tree National Monument in Southern California, police said in a March 13 news release.

Nenigar’s 2010 Toyota Camry was found abandoned in a remote desert south of Cibola, Arizona, after she disappeared, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 12 news release.

La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce told AZ Family that Nenigar, a Blythe resident, frequently drove to Arizona to visit family members, who found her abandoned car.

“The rear end of the vehicle was on a large boulder,” Ponce told the station. “When you have a vehicle that’s abandoned and you don’t have (any) kind of inkling where the person has gone or anything, it all seems very odd to us and it’s very concerning.”

Nenigar is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches, about 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Blythe police at 760-922-6111 or the sheriff’s office at 928-669-6141.

Blythe is about a 120-mile drive east from Palm Springs, near the Arizona border.

