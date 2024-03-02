Car launches from road, lands 200 feet below due to 'distracted driving': video

An Oregon State Police trooper was in the right place at the right time when a car went flying off an embankment, landing 200 feet below.

The agency posted dashcam video of the Feb. 25 crash on Highway 224 near Southeast Tong Road in Clackamas County on Facebook, and said it was caused by the car operator's "distracted driving."

The dramatic four-second video taken from a trooper's patrol car shows a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction prior to driving into the dirt on the side of the road and launching into the air, falling below.

"The vehicle drove off the roadway after the driver took their eyes off the roadway and landed approximately 200 feet down an embankment," OSP said in the social media post. Police did not say exactly what the driver was doing before the car went airborne off the cliff.

The unidentified driver was able to get out of the car before emergency personnel arrived at the scene and deployed a rope system to carry the driver up the hill to safety.

The driver, who police say "is fortunate to have survived," was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

"Without someone seeing this happen and responding, the crash could have been missed completely," one Facebook user wrote in response to the video post.

"I was so intent on watching the road just now saw car fly off to left," another said about the crash that happened so quickly.





