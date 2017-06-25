Car hits UK Eid crowd, 'not believed to be terrorism': police

Six people were hospitalised after a car crashed into pedestrians outside a sports centre in Newcastle, but Northumberland police said "it is not believed to be a terror incident" (AFP Photo/Paul ELLIS)

London (AFP) - British police on Sunday said they did not suspect terrorism was involved when a car ploughed into a group of Muslims leaving Eid prayers in Newcastle, northeast England.

Six people were hospitalised after a car crashed into pedestrians outside a sports centre in Newcastle, but Northumberland police said "it is not believed to be a terror incident."

Police said they had arrested a 42-year-old woman, who is currently in custody.

One man was killed last week when a van drove into a group of worshippers near a mosque in north London.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said that they were contacted at 9.15am (0815 GMT) to say that a car had mounted the kerb outside Westgate Sports Centre and hit a group of worshippers who had just attended Eid prayers.

"We have taken six people to hospital, they have gone to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, three children and three adults," he said.

Eyewitnesses said that one boy, aged around eight, "was really badly injured," according to the BBC.