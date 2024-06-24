Car hits front porch in fatal 3-vehicle crash in Limington

Jun. 24—A Massachusetts resident died Saturday afternoon after a three-car crash in Limington.

Casey Lubell, 32, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, was the rear passenger in a Subaru Impreza that was traveling along Route 11 when it was involved in a crash with a Lexus RX300 and a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection with Route 117, the Maine State Police said.

The Jeep then hit the front porch of a house while the two other cars remained in the road, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Lubell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three other occupants of the Subaru Impreza and the driver of the Lexus were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. The road was shut down for about three hours.

