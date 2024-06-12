Car hauler loses at least 1 vehicle on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County, slowing traffic

Traffic is moving slowly after a car hauler lost the vehicles it was carrying in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened at mile marker 89.4, between the Donegal and New Stanton exits.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to consider alternate routes.

In the latest update, Turnpike officials said traffic is moving by on the shoulder, but all lanes remain blocked.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

CRASH: #PaTurnpike I-76 West milepost 89.4 between Donegal Exit #91 & New Stanton Exit #75. All lanes are blocked. Be alert for slow or stopped traffic. Expect Delays. Consider alternate routes to avoid delays. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @WPXITraffic @WTAE @KDKARadio… pic.twitter.com/f68z4XKgtn — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) June 11, 2024

