Car going over 100 mph pulled over in Fond du Lac County, 4 men ‘headed to party’ arrested with illegally owned guns

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four men from southeastern Wisconsin were arrested in Fond du Lac County on Saturday morning after being pulled over for speeding on I-41 and being found with three illegally possessed handguns.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a car carrying four men from the Milwaukee area was pulled over on I-41 near Lost Arrow Road for going over 100 mph. The men reportedly said that were “headed to Fond du Lac to party.”

During the traffic stop, three handguns were found, one of which was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Two taken into custody stemming from Friday’s ‘shots fired’ incident in Clintonville

Deputies say that none of the four suspects were eligible to legally carry a concealed weapon and that two of them were under the age of 21 and had been drinking alcohol. It was also noted that the firearms will be tested to determine if they are linked to any other criminal investigations.

Arrested during the incident were:

20-year-old driver Operating While Intoxicated Operating after Suspension Possession of a Stolen Firearm Carrying a Concealed Weapon

20-year-old passenger Possession of a Stolen Firearm Carrying a Concealed Weapon

20-year-old passenger Possession of a Stolen Firearm Carrying a Concealed weapon

23-year-old passenger Possession of a Stolen Firearm Carrying a Concealed Weapon Probation Hold



No further information was released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.