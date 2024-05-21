Car goes over embankment near Rock Creek Park

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a car went over an embankment in Northwest D.C. near Rock Creek Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Crews said it happened on Broad Branch Road and Brandywine Street.

First responders said a woman was safely removed from the car after it was stabilized.

The woman was evaluated by EMS but appeared to be uninjured.

