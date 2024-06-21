Car goes over bridge, crashes into Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A car crashed into Mission Bay on Friday.

The collision occurred around 11:13 a.m. at Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Avenue in the Pacific Beach neighborhood, San Diego police confirmed to FOX 5/KUSI.

Authorities say an elderly woman was driving her car when she lost control and went off a bridge and into the water.

‘The best kept secret’: Lao Food Festival returns to San Diego this weekend

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Around 12:45 p.m., SkyFOX/KUSI in the Sky was over the location where crews were seen towing the car out of the water.

There were some road closures on Mission Bay Drive during that time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.