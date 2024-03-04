Car Gets Trapped by Snow Sluff and Rescued in South Lake Tahoe

A snow sluff buried several vehicles in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Sunday, March 3.

Footage released by Caltrans District 3 shows a car being pulled out of the snow on Highway 50.

The road was reopened shortly after, although chain controls remained in place.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until Monday.

The National Weather Service announced “additional snow accumulations between 8-14 inches with isolated amounts up to 20 inches over the crest,” along with “winds gusting as high as 120 mph on the crest, and up to 45 mph near the lake level and communities.” Credit: Caltrans District 3 via Storyful