What should you do if your car gets towed in Iowa? Here’s what to know

New complaints are emerging about Crow Tow, the city of Des Moines' towing contractor, which also serves many area apartment complexes and businesses. Company owner Randy Crow denies accusations that it engages in predatory towing.

Here's what to know about towing in Iowa.

When can my car be towed?

Your car can be towed for several reasons, including unpaid parking fines, failing to provide proof of insurance and unauthorized parking on private property, according to Iowa Legal Aid.

A vehicle also may be towed if it appears to be abandoned, such as a breakdown left on the side of a public roadway, or if it poses a traffic hazard. Examples include parking in violation of snow ordinances, which can block plows, or outside specified parking hours, endangering drivers who aren't anticipating parked cars.

Check with your city for specific towing regulations.

What do I do if my car is towed?

If you find your car has been towed, and there's not posted signage about whom to contact, your best bet is to call the local police department to try to find out where your vehicle has been taken. You'll likely need to know your car's make, model and license plate number, according to Iowa Legal Aid.

When you locate your car, you will have to pay any outstanding fines or fees, such as parking tickets, before you are able to drive it home. You will also have to pay towing and storage fees.

Under Iowa law, you may file a written challenge to the impoundment, seeking to have any tow-related fees canceled.

Keep in mind that governments aren't the only customers for towing contractors. Private property owners also hire the companies to keep parking lots or access lanes clear of uninvited users.

Can I get my things from my car when it is towed?

If you spot your car being towed, you may try to get your personal possessions and documents out of the vehicle before it is taken away. If you are unable to retrieve your possessions before the vehicle is towed, you will likely have to pay all fees associated with the tow before you are able to get them back.

Under Iowa law, if a police agency tows a car, the officer must within 24 hours — longer in circumstances like a snow emergency — inventory any personal property in the vehicle to ensure it is returned intact.

How long do I have to pick my car up after it is towed?

The towing authority must provide notice to the last known owner of the car within 20 days, usually by certified letter. After that, the vehicle owner will typically have at least 10 days to reclaim the vehicle and personal property. After that, the car may be auctioned.

How strong are Iowa's laws on towing?

Not very. A U.S. Public Interest Research Group report shows Iowa is among the states that have no cap in state law on towing rates and charges; no guarantee of access to personal items in a towed car; and no requirement that a tow truck operator release a car for free or for a smaller fee if the driver returns before it is impounded.

In 2021, Grace Brombach, U.S. PIRG’s consumer watchdog associate, told Car and Driver magazine that Iowa was one of six states with the fewest laws concerning towing.

Is there any prospect for improving protections in Iowa?

State Rep. Heather Matson, an Ankeny Democrat, is preparing for a renewed push to pass a consumer protection bill that is similar to those in other states. The measure, which had bipartisan sponsors this year, would prohibit frequent sweeping of private lots, among other measures.

