A car was found on Florida’s Turnpike with bullet holes through the windows, police say

Police are investigating after they found a shot-up car that was abandoned on the side of Florida’s Turnpike near Homestead on Friday morning.

The blue Ford Fusion had at least two bullet holes through the front windshield, one in the driver’s side window and at least one through the right rear window. The car was parked on the left southbound shoulder of the highway near the Campbell Drive exit.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators look over a bullet-riddled blue Ford Fusion on the side of Florida’s Turnpike at the Campbell Drive exit near Homestead Friday morning, March 1, 2024.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and investigators were seen taking photos and looking inside the car, which had a temporary tag.

