Car flips onto side in Dunkin’ drive-thru, wild NH photos show. ‘You can’t park there’

A morning visit to a Dunkin’ drive-thru didn’t go over very smoothly for a New Hampshire driver, photos show.

Their car hit a pole and flipped onto its left side, according to photos the Londonderry Police Department shared on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Londonderry is about 10 miles south of Manchester.

“Life happens, but coffee helps,” the department said, adding that no one was injured in the accident.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of an Alltown gas station, which includes the Dunkin’, the Boston Globe reported.





The 30-year-old driver crawled out of the car’s sunroof, the outlet reported. The “driver did not properly navigate” through the drive-thru lane and hit a concrete-filled pole with her 2024 Mazda CX-5.

“It does not appear that speed played a role,” detective sergeant Christopher Olson told the outlet. “There was no damage to any property other than the vehicle.”

The photos inspired both humor and disbelief in the comments. One person suggested everyone grab some popcorn to enjoy the discussion.

“Coffee roll?” someone said, adding that it might be too soon for jokes. “I hope everyone is ok.”

“Hey, you can’t park there,” someone else said.

Some wondered how on earth the car flipped all the way on its side.

“How the heck?” someone asked. Another person told them to look at the traffic barrier on the right side of the drive-thru entrance, which had been bent forward.

“Looks like they drove up it and the car got flipped on its side,” they said.

The wet landscaping probably didn’t help, someone else pointed out.

“The real question is ... did they get their coffee?” someone asked.

