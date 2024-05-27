Car flipped over on Henry Hudson Parkway causing delays: officials

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The northbound lanes of the Henry Hudson Parkway “approaching 99th Street” have reopened with delays after a car flipped over, according to officials.

PIX11’s Traffic Center

Video of the accident showed first responders responding to the flip car in Manhattan around 5 p.m. The FDNy said the accident occurred near 96th Street and Henry Hudson Parkway.

“Henry Hudson Parkway has reopened at 99th Street in Manhattan. Expect residual delays,” NotifyNYC said on X.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the FDNY.

Additional information was not immediately available.

