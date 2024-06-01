Car fire blocks lanes on Garden State Parkway in Bloomfield

A car fire left two lanes on the Garden State Parkway blocked in Bloomfield early Saturday evening, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The fire was reported on the southbound side by exit 151 shortly before 5 p.m., per the DOT. The two right lanes were blocked but an alert about the closures was gone by about 6:15 p.m.

A car fire blocks lanes on the Garden State Parkway in Bloomfield June 1, 2024.

No information was available on potential injuries or cause of the fire. A plume of black smoke could be seen coming from the car.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Garden State Parkway car fire causes traffic in Bloomfield NJ