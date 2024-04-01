Car finance firms face ‘headache’ over wave of complaints

Thousands of drivers could be in line for multiple payouts each amid a surge in complaints about mis-sold car finance.

It is feared that motorists may have paid billions of pounds more than necessary to car dealers and brokers who allegedly sold finance at higher interest rates in exchange for commission from lenders.

Around 40pc of car finance deals involved so-called discretionary commission arrangements before they were banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2021.

Since then, more than 10,000 people have complained to the Financial Ombudsman believing they were charged too much for car loans.

However, Simon Evans, of the Consumer Redress Association, a trade body for claims management companies, said many people bought more than one car during the period, which means the number of claims being lodged could potentially double.

He said: “What we are seeing through our member firms who are engaging with consumers at the moment is that actually each person has an average of about 2.3 claims. So they have had two or three cars in that period and all of those qualify for a claim.”

Many have described the scandal as the “next PPI”, which saw banks paying out billions of pounds in compensation to customers who were mis-sold personal protection insurance.

Consumer expert Martin Lewis revealed earlier this month that over one million car finance complaints had been submitted since he launched the car finance reclaim tool on the MoneySavingExpert.com website – around 30,000 per day.

He said: “In value terms, car finance mis-selling is potentially going to be the second biggest reclaim payout in UK history – possibly over £10bn repaid – which could even provide a fillip to the economy as PPI did.”

But Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the FCA, recently played down comparisons with PPI.

He said: “I do not anticipate this issue playing out as PPI did, not least because we have intervened early in the interests of market orderliness.”

The regulator has launched an investigation into whether people could be owed compensation for car loans, with plans to set out “next steps” by the end of September.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Black Horse, the UK’s largest car finance provider, has set aside £450m to cover the potential costs of the review.

Meanwhile Close Brothers, which has a motor finance arm, has outlined plans to shore up its balance sheet by £400m as it prepares for the impact of the industry probe.

