Car failed to stop at red light, 1 person killed, 7 injured in 5-car Sarasota crash, troopers say

One person was killed, and seven people were left with serious injuries in a five-car Sarasota crash on Tuesday.

A driver in a sedan traveling south at 1:43 p.m. failed to stop at a red light as he was passing traffic in the right turn lane of US-301, north of Northgate Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front of the sedan collided with an SUV that was entering the intersection of US-301.

The SUV rotated multiple times, as the sedan continued to travel south in the intersection. The sedan overturned, and its rear collided with the front of another stopped SUV that was waiting in the left-turn lane of US-301. The second SUV that was hit while stopped was propelled backward, hitting the front left of another car. The initial SUV involved in the crash collided with the rear of another car.

A 71-year-old Bradenton woman who was the passenger of the SUV that was hit in the intersection was pronounced dead by Sarasota County EMS who arrived at the scene of the crash.

Among those who were seriously and critically injured include: a 38-year-old man from Mississippi, a 39-year-old woman from Sarasota, a 30-year-old woman from Parrish, a 2-year-old from Bradenton, a 72-year-old woman from South Carolina; a woman from South Carolina with an unlisted age and a man from South Carolina with an unlisted age.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will continue to investigate the crash.

