Car drives off Boston on-ramp, burst into flames on train tracks below

A car drove off an on-ramp in Boston Wednesday morning before bursting into flames on the train tracks below, Massachusetts State Police say.

MSP says the vehicle burst through the barrier of Interstate 93 North To Route 90 West on-ramp near the Frontage Road Area.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed the twisted remains of the concrete barrier where the car plunged through.

Boston metro traffic cameras were able to capture smoke billowing from the wreckage over the bustling roadway.

Several ramps in the area are closed as Massachusetts State Police investigate. MassDOT warned drivers shortly before noon to expect continued delays.

In #Boston, I-93 northbound drivers still experience backups due to vehicle incident earlier. Some I-93 NB exits may remain closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 5, 2024

Boston 25 News has reached out to several agencies to gain information regarding the driver’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW