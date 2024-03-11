Car drives into Middle Fork Deer River

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Late Sunday night, a vehicle drove into the Middle Fork Deer River, News 5 has learned.

First responders reportedly answered the call just before 10 p.m., and police and fire boats were dispatched.

One car was reported to be completely submerged.

There is still no information on how many people were inside the vehicle.

News 5 is on the scene and observed presence from the Mobile Police Department, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and Alabama Department of Homeland Security.

Middle Fork Deer River is located near Theodore Industrial Park.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we receive them.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.