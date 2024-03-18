Car crashes into a West Portal bus stop in San Francisco leaving 3 dead, infant injured

A third person died from their injuries after a car, an SUV, crashed into a West Portal bus stop in San Francisco on Saturday, authorities said.

One adult and one child died at the scene on Saturday afternoon and an infant remains in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the third victim was a woman who died at the hospital. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the SUV driver was also transported to the hospital.

Investigators inspect the scene of a fatal crash near Muni's West Portal Station, where a sport utility vehicle crashed into the stop, killing multiple people and injuring others, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ORG XMIT: CAFRA773

The area around a bus stop near Muni's West Portal Station is fenced off after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the stop, killing multiple people and injuring others, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ORG XMIT: CAFRA772

All four of the victims were waiting for the bus when the accident happened on Ulloa Street and Lenox Way in the city's West Portal neighborhood.

In a statement on X following the accident, Mayor London Breed called the collision "tragic."

"I’ve just visited the scene and it is heartbreaking. We will share more information when we can, but now our focus is on the victims and their families," Breed said.

Family friends told KGO that the four pedestrians hit by the SUV were a family waiting to take the bus to visit the zoo.

"A lot of things I know about love, I learned from them. They were an amazing couple. They had no issues with anything. It was love, love, love. They took care of the kids and were going to the zoo for a nice day at the park," Rogerio Falerio, a friend told the outlet.

The Chronicle reported that residents have been leaving flowers at a growing memorial on the accident site.

No information has been provided on the cause of the crash but police said they "do not believe that traffic engineering was a factor in this case."

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco car crash: 3 dead after SUV crashes into bus stop