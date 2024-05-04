Car crashes into South Loop restaurant

CHICAGO — A restaurant in the South Loop was badly damaged after a driver crashed into the front entrance overnight.

According to Chicago police, the incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the Chicago Oyster House.

Authorities say the driver of a GMC Yukon was attempting to make a left turn in the area when they swerved and crashed into the front entrance of the restaurant.

Photo captured near East Cullerton Street and South Indiana Avenue, in the South Loop, show the damage left behind after a crash crashed into the Chicago Oyster House.

The vehicle then came to a stop in the middle of the restaurant’s dining room.

Police say the crash caused extensive damage.

No injuries were reported and officers have not provided details on why the driver swerved before the incident.

