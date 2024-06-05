Car crashes into Norway home; driver pronounced dead

Jun. 4—NORWAY — The driver of a car that crashed into a home at 144 Waterford Road on Tuesday was pronounced dead at the scene, police Chief Jeffrey Campbell said.

He said the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner hasn't determined whether the driver died from the impact or from a medical event.

"At this point. It's not clear if it was a medical event that resulted in an accident or in an accident that resulted in a fatality," Campbell said.

The passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, he said.

Police are not releasing names of the two people pending notification of next of kin.

It was unknown if anyone was in the house at the time and, if so, if they were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Norway Fire Department conducted a preliminary inspection of the home to ensure it's structurally sound, Campbell said, but information about the property owners wasn't immediately available.

"It's a residence with an attached barn, so I'm not sure which portion of the residence was actually breached," he said.

Waterford Road is also Route 118.

