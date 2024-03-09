Car crashes into Mobile County school bus; driver in hospital: MCPSS

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle rear-ended a Mobile County Public Schools bus on Friday afternoon, News 5 has learned.

The crash occurred on Airport Boulevard, just west of Hillcrest Road.

CRASH LOCATION:

According to a Mobile County Public Schools spokesperson, there were two students and a bus aid on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

The spokesperson did tell News 5 that the bus driver went to the hospital out of precaution but did not provide information on any injuries.

Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue units were on the scene. A Mobile Police Department tow truck was towing the car that rear-ended the bus when News 5 was on the scene.

The car’s front bumper was completely off when our team observed it.

