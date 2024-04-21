Car crashes into LYNX bus in Orange County

Channel 9 was at the scene on a black pickup truck that hit the back of a LYNX bus early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on west Oak Ridge road near Chancellor Drive.

Investigators told Channel 9 that people were taken to a local hospital.

WFTV contacted the Florida Highway Patrol to confirm how many people were in the black truck.

LYNX officials and Florida Highway Patrol were also present.

