Car crashes into Life Dance Mastery studio, halting all operations

Having a business on a busy two-lane road comes with a risk that business owners might tuck away in the back of their minds. But, sometimes, that unlikely collision pops up like an unlucky lottery number, interrupting business and risking lives.

At 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Andrew Filippini, 21, was heading south on Palm Avenue (State Road 19) driving a Toyota an an estimated at a speed of 64 mph, according to a police report, surpassing a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

Filippini veered off the road and crashed into the Life Dance Mastery studio in Howey-in-the-Hills.

"A car drove into our studio, causing significant damage to the space where countless dancers have found joy, community, and artistic expression," Alberto Hoyos wrote on the studio's GoFundMe page, "Help Life Dance Mastery Recover from Tragic Accident."

Hoyos and his daughter had been rehearsing on the dance floor that the car had crashed into just 20 minutes before the collision, Hoyos told the Daily Commercial.

Alberto Hoyos and his family are seen here posing for a publicity photo wearing Roaring 20s costumes for a dance party event originally scheduled for the night of the collision.

The family had also rescheduled a Roaring 20s party that would have been held that night if not postponed.

Filippini, the driver, was visibly alert and able to walk after the accident. No injuries have been reported.

The destruction has forced Hoyos to cancel all classes and activities.

"We've been cut off in every way, shape or form, report from income," he emphasized.

A photo of the Toyota that collided into Life Dance Mastery studio in Howey-in-the-Hills shows the car on the rehearsal floor where Alberto Hoyos and his daughter, Elena, were rehearsing less than an hour before the collision.

Friends, family and members of the community have provided support on the studio's online fundraiser while waiting for the insurance claims to provide some funds for repair.

"It's troublesome because (the crash) literally shut down our business," Hoyos lamented.

The landlord told Hoyos that repairing the damage could take from four to six weeks, and the extent to which they can repair it also depends on what's available financially, from insurance and the family's fundraiser.

"The (driver's) insurance is claiming that the person has a certain amount of money ... and if that's all he has, it doesn't even repair the building," Hoyos lamented.

Life Dance Mastery is more than just a dance studio, Hoyos said, almost moved to tears.

His entire family works at the studio, including wife Selena and their young adult children: Elena ("my princess"), Emilio ("my champ") and Alejandro ("my Eagle Scout.")

But what makes the studio unique is how Hoyos combines life coaching with teaching dance steps.

"We use dancing to teach life skills," he explained. "Like for the children, we teach etiquette, honoring each other, how to speak to each other; for couples, how to face each other, how they can enhance their romance through dance and relate everything that they do in their relationship.

"When you improve your dance, you improve your relationship, it works hand in hand," Hoyos said with pride.

The studio's mission is to promote the ballroom dance in Central Florida with high-quality Instruction and host cultural dance performances and experiences such as Milongas, Latilongas, shows, in-person workshops and online workshops. They also provide events for homeschooled children and enriching activities for people of all ages.

Unfortunately, the collision on May 18 has prevented any instruction or special events from continuing, as of now.

As of this writing, Life Dance Mastery has still not procured a temporary venue.

Life Dance Mastery instructor Elena "Valiant Ray" Hoyos with Wade Boyette, holding trophies as the 2023 all-around winners, judges' choice and people's choice ballroom dance winners at New Beginnings Under the Stars Gala last fall.

"Over the years, we have built a strong community that thrives on creativity, support, and mutual respect," Hoyos writes on his GoFundMe page. "This unfortunate event has disrupted our operations, and we are determined to rebuild and continue providing a space where dreams can flourish."

Hoyos and his family have been active in the Lake community. Last fall, daughter Elena, aka Valiant Ray, competed with partner Wade Boyette in a ballroom dance at the annual Under the Stars gala to win $103,000 for New Beginnings of Central Florida.

A scoutmaster for several years, Hoyos and his family have raised funds and/or performed for nonprofits throughout central Florida including March of Dimes, Make a Wish Foundation — "We have plaques from many different organizations throughout the studio," Hoyos effused.

Visit the Life Mastery Dance GoFundMe page to help with repairs and reopening the shop at gofundme.com/f/help-life-dance-mastery-recover-from-tragic-accident.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: The music has stopped for dance studio after devastating collision