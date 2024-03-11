Car crashes into Greenburg building, damages gas meters

A Greensburg building was evacuated Monday after a crash damaged gas meters.

Westmoreland County Dispatchers said police, fire and medics were called to a building that contains a daycare and salon on Huff Avenue Extension around 11 a.m.

South Greensburg Fire Department Chief Matthew White tells Channel 11 that someone drove a sedan into the building, damaging four gas meters and causing a gas leak.

White says the gas company quickly shut off service to the building and firefighters evacuated people inside.

No one was hurt in the crash. All of the children were taken to a nearby daycare facility.

Officials weren’t immediately sure how the crash happened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers Reserve Twp. police issue warning after reports of drivers sneaking through road closure VIDEO: 1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts