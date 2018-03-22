Driver dead after crashing car at U.S. air force base

(Reuters) - A driver has died after going through the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in northern California without authorization and crashing his car, the base said early on Thursday.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene after driving through the gate at the U.S. Air Force base gate, about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of San Francisco, at about 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the post's public affairs office said in a brief statement.

"A car gained unauthorized access to the Travis AFB main gate," the office said. "The car crashed shortly afterward and security forces immediately responded."

The office said early on Thursday there was no threat to the community or the base. Earlier it said a bomb squad and emergency personnel responded to the scene.





