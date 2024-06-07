Car crashes into Fort Worth home after shots fired; 1 victim killed, 1 injured, police say

One person died and another was injured after a car fleeing from gunshots crashed into a Fort Worth home Thursday night, police said.

Police were called about 11:20 p.m. to the 7200 block of Silver City Drive, in northwest Fort Worth.

Investigators learned that shots were fired during an altercation on Tin Star Drive, and the victim tried to get away in a car, which crashed into a house, police said.

One victim died at the scene and another victim was transported to a hospital.

A suspect in the shooting was detained.

The names and ages of the victims and the suspect have not been released.