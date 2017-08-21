Car crashes into Kentucky crowd watching eclipse, woman killed: report

(Reuters) - A woman was killed and two people were injured on Monday after a car crashed into a crowd watching the solar eclipse in Kentucky, local media reported.

In the incident in Leslie County, Kentucky, which appeared to be an accident, a driver lost control over her car and hit a utility pole, WLKY-TV in Louisville reported.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Hyden, Kentucky, the TV station reported. The car was driven by a 38-year-old woman.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

State police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.





(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Toni Reinhold)