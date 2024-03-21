Car crashes into building on South Side: CFD
A car crashed into a building Wednesday on the city's South Side.
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
Teen drivers need safe, reliable and affordable vehicles, like the Subaru Crosstrek, Honda Accord or Ford Edge. Here are recommendations for sedan, crossover and SUV buyers.
A co-op involves co-owning a property with others but living in your own full unit. Learn whether a co-op is the right fit and how to finance your purchase.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
Aaron Judge missed the past nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
While we know the dollar amount of the settlement, we don’t know yet how it will be apportioned among the fighters involved or what other provisions might be included in the settlement.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Every enterprise software company out there is working to bring more workflow automation and AI to the platform. ServiceNow has been on this journey for some time now, and given the kind of data it collects via interactions on its platform, it’s building more refined models. Part of the shift to AI comes internally by building, some via acquisitions and some from partnering widely, says SVP of corporate business development Philip Kirk.
SpaceX is in the final stages of certifying a second pad for astronaut launches, which should ease launch site congestion and help the company scale the number of humans it sends to space. SpaceX has performed 13 crewed missions, and all of them launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Last fall, SpaceX workers installed a crew access arm to the launch tower, a key piece of infrastructure that allows astronauts access to the crew Dragon spacecraft.
Lotus' is late to the EV world, but it's bringing its DNA along for the ride.
This dirt-detecting vac has special technology to suck up even the most stealthy of dust bunnies.