Car crash near Erie's Bayfront Parkway claims life of motorist whose car flipped over

A 37-year-old motorist was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-car crash that ended with the car on its roof off a side street near the Bayfront Parkway just north of the intersection with East Sixth Street.

The accident was reported shortly after 2:20 p.m. at East Fifth and Wayne streets, just west of the parkway, Erie police and fire officials at the scene said. Wayne Street runs parallel to the parkway.

The car, a sedan, was headed east on East Fifth Street when it hit a curb just as East Fifth Street turns into Wayne Street, Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

Spizarny said the car went over the curb and flipped upside down near the railroad tracks between the parkway and Wayne Street.

Spizarny and Deputy Erie County Coroner John Maloney confirmed that the motorist died at the scene. Maloney said the motorist was 37. He said the Coroner's Office would release his name pending notification of the family.

The accident was reported at 2:22 p.m., Assistant Fire Chief Gregory Purchase said. He said firefighters arrived about three minutes later.

Police officers and firefighters respond to a fatal car accident at the intersection of East Fifth and Wayne streets, near the Bayfront Parkway, on Thursday afternoon.

Police officers cordoned off the scene as a crowd gathered. A number of onlookers cried as they learned that the motorist had died.

Spizarny said the accident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

