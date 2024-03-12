Car crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento causes road closures
(FOX40.COM) — A vehicle collision in Sacramento County prompted the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to close the surrounding areas.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Caltrans reported that lanes on westbound U.S. 50 near Howe Avenue are blocked because of a traffic collision. Around 10 p.m. the roads were reopened.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.