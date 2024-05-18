Car crash blocks lanes on I-5 southbound express lanes

KIRO 7 News Staff
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a car crash on the I-5 southbound express lanes at Pike Street blocked all lanes on Saturday afternoon.

The express lane reversal was delayed due to the collision, but as of 3 p.m., the express lane reversal has happened and all lanes are now heading northbound.