Car chase through Sacramento ends with apprehension of Roseville CVS armed robbery suspects

A vehicle chase from Interstate 80 to a south Sacramento neighborhood ended Thursday with the arrest of four suspects believed to have held-up a Roseville CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday at the CVS on Sierra College Boulevard and East Roseville Parkway. The suspects entered the CVS armed with handguns, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a Roseville Police Department spokesman.

The Police Department hasn’t said what was taken in the robbery. Ciampa said the suspects were last seen leaving the CVS before on foot before officers arrived; no injuries were reported.

Later in the afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for “a vehicle code infraction” near Watt Avenue and I-80, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The car failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Sheriff’s officials said the pursuit continued into south Sacramento, before the fleeing car crashed shortly after 4 p.m. near Dade Way.

Four suspects ran from the car, but the deputies apprehended them shortly after. Sheriff’s officials deputies recovered a gun nearby.

Ciampa said other weapons used in the robbery were found in the car, and the clothing the arrested suspects were wearing matched the robbers’ clothing captured on store security camera video.