Car catches fire while in Starbucks drive-thru in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car in the drive-thru line at a Starbucks in Fresno caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department, leaving the front of the vehicle charred and melted.

Crews say they responded to the area of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road at around 9:50 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire in the Starbucks drive-thru. The driver of the vehicle said that they noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. They were able to move the vehicle to a parking stall before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters arrived to find the car on fire, with the flames coming from the front of the vehicle. The fire also caused damage to another car that the car on fire had parked next to.

The fire was extinguished and the three people inside the car on fire escaped without injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

