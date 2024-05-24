Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento County, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — A car caught on fire in Sacramento County after it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Gold Country Boulevard around 4 p.m., about a mile south of Fair Oaks.

The agency said a woman was driving a Lexus SUV while heading west on Gold Country Boulevard and approached a red light on Sunrise Boulevard. At the same time, a man was driving a Nissan Altima on Sunrise Boulevard heading north approaching a green light.

The woman in the Lexus made a right turn onto Sunrise Boulevard and crashed into the Nissan as it was driving down the same road. CHP said the man in the Nissan swerved to the left and hit a Kia that was driving south along Sunrise Boulevard.

Upon crashing into the KIA, the Nissan caught on fire and became “fully engulfed” in flames, CHP said.

“Luckily, the adult male driver of the Nissan was able to exit the vehicle and sustained only minor injuries,” said CHP. “The driver of the Kia and the driver of the Lexus did not sustain any injuries.”

Traffic was blocked at the intersection for about one hour as crews with Sacramento Metro Fire worked to clean up the scene and put out the Nissan’s flames.

